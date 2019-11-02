press release: Festival Choir of Madison will present the first concert of the season, “Songs of Fate”, on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 8:00 PM at Luther Memorial Church, 1021 University Ave., Madison.

The choir under its artistic director, Sergei Pavlov, will perform “Gesang der Parzen” and “Schicksalslied” by Johannes Brahms, “Stabat Mater”by Giuseppe Verdi, and Alexander Borodin’s “Polovtsian Dances,” featuring the Romanian pianist Samir Golescu.

Festival Choir of Madison is an auditioned, mixed-voice volunteer choir of over 50 experienced singers. FCM performs thematic concerts of artistically challenging choral music from around the world for listeners who enjoy traditional, modern, and eclectic works, and for singers who enjoy developing their talents with others.

Concert admission (general seating) is $10 for students, $15 for senior citizens, and $20 adults, with tickets available at the door the day of the concert. Tickets can also be purchased online at:

https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4383429

To learn more about our organization, visit www.festivalchoirmadison.org.