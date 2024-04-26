media release: Festival Choir of Madison is an auditioned choir of approximately 50 skilled singers who come from all walks of life to make music together. The choir performs three regular concerts each year (early November, March, May) and serves as the core choir for the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra’s annual holiday performances of Handel’s “Messiah.”

We strive to offer musically outstanding choral events unlike any other in Madison. Our concerts celebrate diverse art music traditions from across the globe, ranging from “traditional” choral repertoire to new music by living composers. Whether performing a cappella songs or joining our voices in harmony with guest instrumentalists and soloists, we aim to create absorbing music that unites audience and performers in an unforgettable shared experience.