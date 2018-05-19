press release: The Slavic Soul

For the last concert of its anniversary season, the Festival Choir of Madison will take you on a musical journey through Russia, Bulgaria, Serbia, Poland and Slovakia. Several choral masterworks by Georgy Sviridov, folk song arrangements by Bela Bartók, Dmitri Shostakovich, and Krassimir Kyurkchyiski, along with a world premiere by the young Polish composer Szymon Godziemba-Trytek. The soloist is Anya Gubenkova, soloist of the Russian Folk Orchestra at the UW Madison, and guest conductor is Dr. Nikoleta Popova, director of Choirs at the Conservatorio Superior de Gran Canaria in Spain.

Tickets: (General Seating); General: $20.00 Senior: $15.00 Student: $10.00

Festival Choir of Madison is an auditioned mixed-voice choir of 45-50 experienced singers who come from all walks of life to make music together. We pride ourselves on our exquisitely crafted performances, each a musical journey binding audience and musicians together in a memorable experience.