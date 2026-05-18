media release: Whether you are a regular community member or curious about Holy Wisdom Monastery, join us for the Festival on the Prairie on Thursday, August 6, 5:00-8:00 pm. There will be music by Annie and the Oakies, three local food carts from FEED Kitchen with food for purchase, children’s activities, garden and prairie tours, beer and soft drinks for purchase and free ice cream. Bring picnic blankets or camp chairs. Join us to celebrate a beautiful summer night with our community.

Food Carts: Sandwich Hub, Las Islas Filipinas, Afghan Kabul Cuisine

Event Schedule

• 5:00 pm – Doors Open

• Food Carts Begin Serving

• Beer and Soft Drinks Available

• Free Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Available

• 5:30 pm – Music Starts

• 5:45 pm – Garden Tours

• 6:00 pm – Prairie Tours

Cost & Registration

This event is free to attend, but please register so that we may plan accordingly. Please carpool if possible.