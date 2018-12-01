Festive Photo Booth

press release: Capture your Christmas card photo, or just a special holiday snapshot to share with loved ones--for a good cause!

Pose in a gorgeous vintage, fully restored cutter sleigh, against a festive outdoor-themed backdrop and obligatory pile of brightly wrapped presents. Other fun props will be optional, including an oversize teddy bear and "Santa's bag of toys."

Dec. 1- 10am - 2pm, Dec. 2 - 10am - 12pm, Driftless Historium & Mount Horeb Area Historical Society, 100 S 2nd St, Mount Horeb

$20 - $25