Festive Photo Booth

Driftless Historium, Mount Horeb 100 S. 2nd St., Mount Horeb, Wisconsin 53572

press release: Capture your Christmas card photo, or just a special holiday snapshot to share with loved ones--for a good cause! 

Pose in a gorgeous vintage, fully restored cutter sleigh, against a festive outdoor-themed backdrop and obligatory pile of brightly wrapped presents. Other fun props will be optional, including an oversize teddy bear and "Santa's bag of toys."

Dec. 1- 10am - 2pm, Dec. 2 - 10am - 12pm, Driftless Historium & Mount Horeb Area Historical Society, 100 S 2nd St, Mount Horeb

$20 - $25

Driftless Historium, Mount Horeb 100 S. 2nd St., Mount Horeb, Wisconsin 53572
608-437-6486
