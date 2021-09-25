press release: We've all been cooped up for too long and it's time to get out of the house with our pups, so save the date for the annual Fetch 5K Dog Jog & Fun Walk! Join us at Octopi in Waunakee - we'll start with a nice long walk/run and finish with our annual party to celebrate eight years of hard work and over 3,000 dogs rescued! Grab your family and friends for the 5K race or a 1 mile fun walk. All proceeds go towards our rescue efforts and the dogs in our care.

11am - 3pm, Saturday, September 25, 2021, Octopi, 1131 Uniek Dr, Waunakee, WI 53597

5K (with shirt) - $40; 5K (no shirt) - $35; 1 mile fun walk (with shirt) - $35; 1 mile fun walk (no shirt) - $30; Kid's walk (includes shirt) - $20

10 AM - 10:45 AM | Packet Pickup and Same Day Registration

11 AM | 5K starts

11:15 AM | Fun Walk starts

11 AM - 3 PM | Annual Celebration & Post-Race Party