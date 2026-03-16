Fetch Wisconsin Fundraiser
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The Kickback, Middleton 7622 Lisa Lane, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
media release: Have a beer and play some pinball and help the Kickback support one of our favorite causes—Fetch WI Rescue!
Sunday, March 22 (3-6 PM): Special event where $1 from every pint sold during this time will also go to Fetch WI Rescue.
Tuesday, March 17 – Sunday, March 22: One pinball table designated for Fetch WI Rescue, with 100% of its earnings going directly to the organization.
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The Kickback, Middleton 7622 Lisa Lane, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
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