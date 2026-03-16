Fetch Wisconsin Fundraiser

media release: Have a beer and play some pinball and help the Kickback support one of our favorite causes—Fetch WI Rescue!

Sunday, March 22 (3-6 PM): Special event where $1 from every pint sold during this time will also go to Fetch WI Rescue.

Tuesday, March 17 – Sunday, March 22: One pinball table designated for Fetch WI Rescue, with 100% of its earnings going directly to the organization.