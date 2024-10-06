Fetch Wisconsin Rescue Fundraiser

media release: FlannelJax’s Madison today announced that Fetch Wisconsin is the October partner for the FlannelJax’s Gives Back program (https://www.flanneljaxs.com/ madison/flanneljaxs-gives- back/) which is designed to uplift and aid local charitable organizations doing crucial work in Madison. Throughout October, 25% of the axe throwing revenue on Sundays will be donated to Fetch Wisconsin and will also be spotlighted on FlannelJax’s social media to help raise awareness of their efforts.

“We are excited to contribute to the betterment of our community by supporting a different organization each month,” said Stephen Schober, President & CEO of FlannelJax’s. “In addition to having some fun at our FlannelJax’s venues, non-profits, like Fetch Wisconsin, will receive financial donations and have a spotlight shone on their efforts. We applaud their dedication and hard work provided to the dogs of Madison.”

Fetch Wisconsin is a charitable organization dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of unwanted, neglected, and abused dogs. Since April 2013, Fetch Wisconsin Rescue has rescued more than 3,500 dogs, spending time with each dog to make the best possible match for their forever home.

“Our focus is reaching and rehabilitating dogs that have been unwanted, neglected, or abused,” said Makenzie Stanberry, Vice President of People Operations at Fetch Wisconsin. “We’re excited to partner with FlannelJax’s Give Back Program as a vital contributor to help dogs from all over find safe homes in the midwest. FlannelJax’s is a great community partner and we value their support.”

Learn more about FlannelJax’s Give Back program and discover how you can support local charitable organizations by visiting: https://www.flanneljaxs.com/ madison/flanneljaxs-gives- back/

Located at 6704 Watts Road in Madison, FlannelJax’s Madison’s hours and additional venue information can be found at https://www.flanneljaxs.com/madison-wi/

About Fetch Wisconsin

Fetch Wisconsin Rescue is dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of unwanted, neglected, and abused dogs found in shelters across the Midwest, as well as dogs surrendered by local owners unable to care for them. Fetch spends time getting to know each dog to make the best possible match for their forever home. Fetch is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) and since April 2013 have rescued more than 3,500 dogs. Fetch strives to help their dogs become confident, balanced dogs and for our volunteers to be confident, assertive pack leaders. From home visits to web design, Fetch volunteers bring their skills, expertise and passion to support Fetch. Learn more about Fetch Wisconsin at https://fetchwi.org/