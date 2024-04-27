media release: KB Burlesque is proud to announce their debut of FEVER! A Sizzling Burlesque Affair!

Get a taste of what burlesque has to offer with some of the hottest burlesque performers from the Midwest! Hosted by none-other-than Mama NoShits and music by DJ Femme Noir!

Spend your Saturday night feeling scorched with sensuality and entranced by their experTEASE!

Headlining this heated event is some of Chicago’s absolute powerhouse performers: Ammunition and Ms. B LaRose

And the temperature is only going up with these fiery featured performers from the Twin Cities and Sioux Falls… Tre Da Marc, Mona Montague, Viola Velvet

But it doesn’t end there, we couldn’t call it the hottest of the midwest without some of our red-hot locals… Belle Folle, Amethyst Von Trollenberg, ZZ Topz, Juniper Fox, Hot Dammes.