Shake Rag Alley Center for the Arts, Mineral Point 18 Shake Rag St., Mineral Point, Wisconsin 53565
Join area artists and artisans for Fiber Faire 2023. Held in conjunction with the 29th annual Cornish Festival & Celtic Celebration, there’ll be demonstrations with fiber artists on campus, a fashion show, community knitting project, and pop-up mending workshop with Maday Delgado. Vendors wanted for the Fiber Faire market.
