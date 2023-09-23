Fiber Faire

Shake Rag Alley Center for the Arts, Mineral Point 18 Shake Rag St., Mineral Point, Wisconsin 53565

10 a.m.-4 p.m. 

Join area artists and artisans for Fiber Faire 2023. Held in conjunction with the 29th annual Cornish Festival & Celtic Celebration, there’ll be demonstrations with fiber artists on campus, a fashion show, community knitting project, and pop-up mending workshop with Maday Delgado. Vendors wanted for the Fiber Faire market. 

