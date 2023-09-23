media release: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on campus

Join area artists and artisans for Fiber Faire 2023. Held in conjunction with the 29th annual Cornish Festival & Celtic Celebration, there’ll be demonstrations with fiber artists on campus, a fashion show, community knitting project, and pop-up mending workshop with Maday Delgado. Vendors wanted for the Fiber Faire market.