Fiddle & the Foragers

media release: Concert in our outdoor biergarten! Sponsored by Jeff and Jaclyn-Your Friends in Real Estate at First Weber!

Fiddle and the Foragers has teamed up to bring you original folk songs and covers, full of haunting harmonies and laced with bluegrass undertones. Their original sound draws inspiration from such groups as The Civil Wars, Mandolin Orange, or remember that time that Emmylou Harris played with Bright Eyes? Kind of like that.

Krystal Kuehl is a folk musician, influenced by her Midwest roots as well as her “second home” in the Southwest. Her previous outfits have been the Calamity Janes and the Fratney Street Band (bluegrass folk), Thistledown Thunders (bluegrass), and numerous collaborations with local Milwaukee staples. She has a monthly gig from May-October this year at the Northside Farmers Market in Madison, WI.

Ryan Hartkopf grew up in the Driftless region of Wisconsin. He began his musical journey singing and playing guitar in church, all the while absorbing the sounds of American rock, folk, jazz, and hip-hop. He stretched his legs with folk group Elliot Arms while attending school in La Crosse, then moved on to help found the rock 'n' roll band Francis & The Wolf in Boulder, CO. He currently plays bass for the DRL Band.

Entry is free for humans. $10 entry fee for up to two dogs per owner.