Fiddlesticks Knits Pop-up

to

Delta Beer Lab 167 E. Badger Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release: Join us at one of your favorite Local, Queer Taprooms, Delta Beer Lab, on Sunday, February 11th 12-6pm for Fiddlesticks Knits's first pop up shop since losing their storefront. Their pup Byron will be there, too!

We will be bringing a ton of great yarn from @knitcircus_yarns, Blue Sky Fibers, and some Malabrigo Rios. There will be plenty of solids, tonals, tweeds, and gradients to choose from. (Did we mention Pride themed bundles too?)

Not a knitter? Not a problem! We will also be bringing some items from local artisans including earrings from @leorisingstudios, scented soy candles from @spirit.root, boob candles from @candletit , and so much more!

Info

Art Exhibits & Events
608-640-4500
