Field Day 10 Year Celebration

media release: Join State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Jill Underly and School of Education Dean Dr. Marcelle Haddix as we celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the partnership between DPI and the University of Wisconsin - Madison that created Field Day.

Ten years ago DPI wanted to scale Games for Learning research at School of Education to every school in the state. Their investment has been successful!

With the DPI, we created the Field Day Fellowship program to leverage the expertise of WI educators and UW Madison researchers to develop games that work in our classrooms and libraries.

The result is two dozen award winning games that are used by 1.5M learners every year!

Beyond the sheer impact, these games have also created the infrastructure for novel education research.

The initial investment from DPI has led to over $10M in federal research grants coming into Wisconsin!

Goal of the Event

The purpose of this event is to bring together UW, DPI and State leaders to celebrate a success story of cooperation, and cast a new ambitious vision for developing a large collection of learning games that meet students where they are and engage them in complex systems. We are calling this new initiative Wisconsin Game Works.

Location and Format

The event will be hosted at University of Wisconsin Memorial Union (Tripp Commons Room) from 4:30-6:00 pm on March 4, 2025. A short program will begin at 4:45, featuring remarks from State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly and School of Education Dean Dr. Marcelle Haddix.