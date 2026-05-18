Field Day

UW West Madison Agricultural Research Station, Verona 8502 Mineral Point Rd., Verona, Wisconsin

media release: Join Steffen Mirsky of UW-Extension's Emerging Crops team and Midwest Linen Revival's Leslie Schroeder to visit the demonstration plot of oil seed and fiber flax growing side-by-side at West Madison Ag Research Station. This is a chance to learn about the flax plant and hear about the agronomic essentials for growing flax at both artisanal and field scale.

Info

UW West Madison Agricultural Research Station, Verona 8502 Mineral Point Rd., Verona, Wisconsin
Environment, Home & Garden, Special Events
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