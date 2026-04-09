media release: May 5, 2026 marks the 100th anniversary of Downtown Madison’s beloved Breese Stevens Field. On June 27, we pay homage to part of this illustrious history amid a season-long celebration, slated to kick off May 15. This season-long celebration culminates with a return of the Madison Scouts to Breese Stevens pitch for our “Field of Drums” event on June 27 (Rain Date: June 28). Field of Drums represents a return to a vibrant history of percussive arts performances within the historic stone masonry walls of downtown Madison’s premier, boutique amphitheater, our beloved Breese Stevens Field.

Field of Drums is a ticketed event featuring the finest local percussive acts, food, beverages, games, and giveaways. Gates for the event will open at 5:00 PM (CST) with a proclamation at 5:45 PM and live music entertainment starting at 6:00 PM.

5:45p - Introduction/Proclamation

6:00p - Black Start Drum Line / Rockford Rhythm

6:50p - Handphibians

7:10p - Intermission

7:20p - Beni Daiko

7:50p - Panchromatic Steel

8:10p - Intermission

8:20p - Sound of Sun Prairie

8:40p - UW Band

9:10p - Intermission

9:25 - Madison Scouts

General Admission tickets for Field of Drums start at $10 plus fees, while children under the age of 5 are free with a paying adult. Tickets for our all-inclusive “Forward Club Experience” are available starting at $75 and includes:

All-night access to the climate-controlled Forward Club with…

An unlimited food buffet

Three alcoholic beverages per person (Must be 21+ years of age)

Unlimited Pepsi products.

All spectators can purchase Early Bird Special Tickets for 10% off of Any Ticket Purchase between Wednesday, April 8th at 10 AM through Friday, April 10 at 10 AM. Please contact the Breese Stevens Field box office at info@breesestevensfield.com with any ticket inquiries or at 608-204-0855.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2012702949312079/