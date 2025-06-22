Field to Frock Fest

media release: Presenters: Leslie Schroeder of Midwest Linen Revival, with clothes modeled by the VO5 dancers and Yes Ma’am geniuses of Improv Comedy

Not just for mummies – linen is comfy stuff that will return to the soil without a trace when we are all dead and gone. Go home with a bit more knowledge about how humans have been growing their own clothes since the beginning of time, and the stories we tell ourselves – from fairy tales to Wisconsin history to the current flax-to-linen revival – from the founder of Midwest Linen Revival, Leslie Schroeder. Then you’ll get to see real Madison superstars strut on stage in style that makes you smile. These ladies from the Yes Ma’am Improv and VO5 dancers will show off slow fashion, highlighting the versatility of linen for different looks and bodies while celebrating the original fabric from Egypt that is poised to make a comeback on midwestern farms near you.