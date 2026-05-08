Field to Frock

Schedule:

Pre festival events:

A Tuesday, June 23: Olbrich After Hours

5:00 - 9:00 pm; Concert starts at 7:00 pm, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, WI 53704

Midwest Linen Revival is delighted to be the Sustainability Partner at this weeks live concert on the lawn. Bring your own blanket or chairs. Food carts and drink for purchase. Come to talk with Leslie Schroeder at the Midwest Linen Revival table to learn more about growing flax and visit flax plants growing in the gardens at Olbrich. Free to attend, $5 donation suggested. Registration required https://www.olbrich.org/calendar/after-hours

B Wednesday, June 24: Field Day at West Agricultural Research Station

4:00 pm, West Madison Agricultural Research Station, 8502 Mineral Point Road, Verona, WI 53593

Join Steffen Mirsky of UW-Extension's Emerging Crops team and Midwest Linen Revival's Leslie Schroeder to visit the demonstration plot of oil seed and fiber flax growing side-by-side at West Madison Ag Research Station. This is a chance to learn about the flax plant and hear about the agronomic essentials for growing flax at both artisanal and field scale. Parking: available onsite

PRESENTING PARTNER UW- Extension Emerging Crops Program

Thursday, June 25:

C : Historic Linen Textiles Tours registration required

3:00 pm, tour will last approx. 60 minutes, UW-Madison Center for Design & Material Culture,1300 Linden Drive, Madison, WI 53706

Max capacity: 20 people per tour. Registration required: Coming Soon.

Parking Info here: https://cdmc.wisc.edu/about/location/

PRESENTING PARTNER UW- School of Human Ecology

D: Films and Conversation about Fiber, Farming, and Fast Fashion

Doors at 5:30 pm; Films at 6:00 pm followed by moderated conversation and time to mingle, 3rd floor of Madison Central Library, 201 Mifflin Street, Madison, WI 53703

Join us for a curated screening of six short films about flax, textiles, and Wisconsin agriculture. These films represent the challenges and possibilities of the industry today.

Friday, June 26:

E Historic Linen Textiles Tours registration required

3:00 pm, tour will last approx. 60 minutes, UW-Madison Center for Design & Material Culture,1300 Linden Drive, Madison, WI 53706

Max capacity: 20 people per tour. Registration required: Coming Soon.

Parking Info here: https://cdmc.wisc.edu/about/location/

PRESENTING PARTNER UW- School of Human Ecology

F: Hands-on Flax Papermaking and Sculpting in the Garden

12:00-4:00 pm, UW-Madison Allen Centennial Gardens, 620 Babcock Drive, Madison, WI 53706

Did you know that American paper currency is 30% flax fiber? The shorter, rougher fiber that comes after cleaning longline flax fiber is called tow. It has been used to make paper across generations and cultures. Join artist Patricia Tinajero for a tactile experience creating with community in the garden. Enjoy this special opportunity to make a unique paper product with Wisconsin-grown flax.

Parking Info: There are two-hour timed parking stalls (mobile pay “meters” that do not accept coins) on Babcock Drive, as well as a parking ramp (Lot 36) on Observatory Drive.

PRESENTING PARTNER Allen Centennial Gardens

G: Exhibit Home Grown Opening Reception

5:30pm - 7:30pm, Textile Arts Center of Madison, 1702 South Park, Madison, WI 53713

Home Grown focuses on the use of materials sourced from the Midwest and considers their significance within fiber and textile practices. Fibers and dyes produced locally reflect specific places, agricultural cycles, and the labor involved in growing, raising, and processing them. Working with regional materials highlights issues of sustainability, land stewardship, and making practices that are grounded in local knowledge rather than globalized production systems. off street parking on site.

PRESENTING PARTNER Textile Arts Center

Saturday, June 27:

H: Papermaking Class registration required

TBD, Textile Arts Center of Madison, 1702 South Park, Madison, WI 53713

Presenter: Patricia Tinajero

PRESENTING PARTNER Textile Arts Center

I: Hands-On Mending for Everyone

1:00-3:00 pm, Aubergine, 1226 Williamson St, Madison, WI 53703

Presenter: Kathryn Prince Fibershed HeartlandLocation:

Parking Info: Street parking available

Make a statement with your style, no sewing experience necessary! This hands-on, free event is kid-friendly and open to everyone. We will offer the instruction, tools, and materials for remaking older clothes into something fresh and fun. Bring your own clothing or try out some techniques on our provided fabric. Instructors and fiber artists Kathryn Prince and Carolyn Lipke will share what they love about hand sewing and teach participants the skills to be part of the solution while dressing to impress

PRESENTING PARTNER Fibershed Heartland

J: Demonstration of Hand Processing Flax

2:00-4:00 p, Willy Street Park, 1002 Williamson Street Madison WI, 53703

Join us to explore all the hand tools used to process dried flax straw into clean fiber. You'll learn about the hows and whys each step is important, and have an opportunity to try your hand at cleaning some Wisconsin grown flax fiber.

Presenter: Leslie Schroeder of Midwest Linen Revival accomopanied by long time flax enthusaist, master weaver and frequent presenter Tom Blodgett.

K: Spinning Flax to Fiber

Time: 3:00 - 5:00 pm, Aubergine, 1226 Williamson St, Madison, WI 53703

Come see how to spin straw to gold! Visitors can give spinning a whirl, too! Presenters: Evie, Holin, Bee, Kallia, Joanne

Parking Info: Street parking available

PRESENTING PARTNER Fibershed Heartland

Sunday, June 28:

L: Garden-Scale Growers How-To

10:00 am, Rooted Troy Community Gardens, 502 Troy Drive. Madison, WI 53704

Join Midwest Linen Revival co-founder Leslie Schroeder to visit the OM gardens flax plating and learn about the agronomic essentials of growing flax at an artisanal scale.

This field visit requires some walking. We'll meet along the street fronting edge of the community gardens by the fruit trees and make our way together to the OM field at the back of the property. Come dressed for weather and consider bringing water if it's hot!

Parking: there is road construction in the area, on-street parking is available but may best found on ajacent side streets

M: Fashion Show and Field to Frock Panel

4:00 - 6:00, High Noon Saloon, 701 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703

Wear your favorite linen fit!

Tickets required, available for a donation of $1-$100

Facebook Event Link https://high-noon.com/event/field-to-frock-linen-fashion-show/

Do you know who grew your clothes? Don’t miss this lively and inspiring event! Join us for a conversation about the revival of flax-to-linen in the Midwest, followed by the linen fashion show to get you excited about what to wear now and for the future!

First, learn what a local fibershed is from a panel of farmers, textile experts, designers and makers. This moderated discussion brings together people from every aspect of your clothing — the literal Field to Frock process revealed!

In the fashion show we'll see brand new linen creations from the UW-SOHE design students, as well as linen fashions from local designers and makers. You will leave excited about the beauty and versatility of linen. This culminating Field to Frock party is not to be missed!