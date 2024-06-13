media release:

Field Trip for Kids: Deer!

Thursday, June 13, 9:30-10:30 AM

Warner Park Rainbow Shelter

Register at https://swibirds.org/kids

Registration limited to 20 kids plus their adults

Grab the kids and join us for a fun morning outdoors learning about nature in our Field Trips for Kids series this summer! These field trips are designed to be fun and educational for kids and their grown ups. Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance educators will pair some of our school year lessons and games to make these outings not just informational but memorable and silly all in one.

On Thursday, June 13, we’re focusing on Deer! Deer are very active in Wisconsin, and it's a great time to see them, especially with young. We'll look at deer skulls, talk about antlers, learn about deer tracks, scat, and sign. We'll also play a deer running game.