Field trip for Kids: Insect Detectives!

Thursday, August 8, 9:30-10:30 AM

Westmorland Park

Register at https://swibirds.org/kids

Registration limited to 20 kids plus their adults

Grab the kids and join us for a fun morning outdoors learning about nature in our Field Trips for Kids series this summer! These field trips are designed to be fun and educational for kids and their grown ups. Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance educators will pair some of our school year lessons and games to make these outings not just informational but memorable and silly all in one.

On Thursday, August 8, we’re focusing on being Insect Detectives! Check out our bug collection (non-living), search for bugs using magnifying glasses, and discuss why insects are amazing and not always scary.