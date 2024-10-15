Fields of Wonder

media release: Doors and bar open at 6:30pm, event takes place 7-9pm. Mark your calendars for a unique, interactive event!

Join the Wisconsin Science Festival and friends for an unforgettable night at the intersection of art and science. Hear flash talks from incredible scientists on an array of topics, enjoy dance performances supported by the UW-Madison Division of the Arts, take in the musical wonder of the fiddle, and get creative with crafts led by the Madison Children’s Museum Adult Swim team.

Emcee: Ben Rush, PhD, MPH

Science Presenters: Leah Elson, DJ LeClear, Ania Bialic, & Izzy Ross

Musical Interludes: Daithi Wolfe (fiddle)

Dance Performances: Guy Thorne and the MUKULA Indian Dance group

This event is free and in town for one-night-only. You won’t want to miss it!

RSVP requested: Click here to register