press release: The Fiesta de Amigos is a fundraiser for the Wisconsin Chapter of Amigos de las Americas. It will be held Saturday, April 28, 3:00 PM-6:00 PM at the Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St in Madison. Admission is free and the event is open to the public. Tickets will be sold at the event for food, games, bouncy house, face painting, raffle prizes, and more. Move to the sun-soaked island rhythms of the Toco Beach Steelpan Trio. Funds raised support financial assistance for Madison youth to participate in summer projects in Latin America.

Additional information (including a listing of the great raffle prizes) is on our Facebook page.