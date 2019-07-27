Fifth US Army Reunion Band

press release: The Fifth U.S. Army Band, affectionately known as "Chicago's Own," was stationed north of Chicago at Fort Sheridan from 1949 to 1971. Alumni from that prestigious band are gathering once again from all over the US for a reunion here in Madison. They will be presenting a band concert as they have done every two years here in places like the farmers' market on the Square in 2013 and the Veterans Hospital in 2015.

The Fifth Army Band was known for their top-notch musicians and high caliber performances, leading parades, dignified ceremonies, and special events as well as concerts. They kept a demanding schedule, traveling tens of thousands of miles a year to represent the Army at hundreds of events and had their own weekly radio program on WGN for decades.