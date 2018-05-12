Fight Strong Bootcamp
Breese Stevens Field 917 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Join us in the fight against breast cancer on Saturday, May 12, for the FIGHT STRONG BOOTCAMP at Breese Stevens Field. The bootcamp starts at 10 a.m. with a minimum of a $10 suggested donation, with all proceeds being donated to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Come dressed for a workout, yoga mat is optional. This bootcamp is designed for all fitness levels and is led by certified Anytime Fitness coach, Jed Strobel.
Gates open at 9:30, bootcamp 10-11 a.m.
