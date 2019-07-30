Fight4HER Candlelight Vigil

press release: Highlighting the devastating impacts of the Global Gag Rule on reproductive health around the world. Lighting 63 candles for the 63 women who die every day from an unsafe abortion. We want to see a world where every person, everywhere, has access to safe abortion care. Tuesday, July 30, 8:30PM - State St steps of the WI State Capitol. Facebook event with more info: https://www.facebook. com/events/489385951638812