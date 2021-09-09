media release:Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 7:00 p.m., The Progressive Magazine presents THE 20th ANNUAL FIGHTING BOB FEST, Live at the Barrymore Theatre

Featuring local and national speakers and musicians celebrating Wisconsin’s progressive tradition!

Plus a special event on Saturday Sept 11 at Madison’s Forest Hill Cemetery: A restoration and rededication of the grave markers of Robert M. La Follette Sr. and Belle Case La Follette, with guest speakers and music.

All events Free and Open to the Public. Donations accepted at all events. Additional event information to be announced.