Fighting for Our Lives: An Action Conference on Reproductive Justice

media release: A national interactive Zoom event for activists and grassroots advocates to strategize plans to strengthen the movement to regain women’s and pregnant people’s rights to control their bodies. Saturday, August 27, 10am PDT/1pm EDT. Conference includes a panel discussion on “Perspectives from Grassroots Leaders” and workshops on “Breaking the race barrier,” “Labor in the forefront,” and “All aboard for next steps.” Event is Free. Donations of $5-$50 requested. Register at https://tinyurl.com/2022WRD. Sponsored by National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice and Radical Women. For more information contact: RW.US@radicalwomen.org, ReproJusticeNow.org or 206-985-4621. Everyone welcome.