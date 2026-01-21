Fighting for Our Rights

media release: This ACLU town hall is held in the wake of an ICE agent’s killing of Renee Nicole Good and as we mark the one-year anniversary of President Trump’s inauguration. ACLU experts discuss how we respond in this difficult moment and what’s next in the fight to defend our civil liberties, democracy, and the rule of law from the Trump administration’s relentless attacks. They take stock of the hard-fought wins of 2025, share our plans for 2026, and highlight how supporters can stay engaged in the fight ahead, including strategies to protect voting rights in this crucial midterm election year.

https://www.youtube.com/live/6M-6TUnfbo4

Moderated by AJ Hikes, ACLU Deputy Executive Director for Strategy & Culture, the speaker panel features Anthony D. Romero, ACLU Executive Director; Cecillia Wang, ACLU National Legal Director; Deirdre Schifeling, ACLU Chief Political & Advocacy Officer; and Deepinder Mayell, ACLU of Minnesota Executive Director.

Join ACLU organizers, volunteers, and supporters nationwide on Tuesday, Jan 27 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on Zoom for our January People Power Action Call. Get grounded in the moment, learn how People Power is organizing this year, and take your next step alongside others committed to protecting our rights. RSVP now at http://www.aclu.org/JanActionCall.