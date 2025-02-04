Fighting Trump's First Attacks

media release: The town hall will focus on the ACLU's response to the Trump administration's very first actions in office, including attempts to end birthright citizenship, shut down the southern border to asylum seekers, ban health care for transgender youth, and dismantle the core principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

AJ Hikes, ACLU Deputy Executive Director for Strategy & Culture, will be the moderator, joined by a panel of the ACLU's leadership team:

Anthony D. Romero, ACLU executive director

Cecillia Wang, ACLU national legal director

John Gilbert, ACLU national organizing director

Naureen Shah, ACLU deputy director of government affairs, equality division

Chase Strangio, ACLU LGBTQ & HIV rights project co-director

They will provide key insights into the ACLU's response to the Trump administration, from litigation to advocacy and grassroots organizing, as well as the crucial role states and cities have to play in protecting our freedoms. Importantly, more than just a briefing, the town hall will be a space for community and solidarity as we work to defend our democracy and advance the fight for justice and equality.