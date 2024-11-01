media release: Carnelian Art Gallery is pleased to announce its fifth show, entitled “Figure.” This show will be focused on the intricacies of the human figure, featuring works by Wisconsin artists Marksy, also known as Sam Stoiber, Keegan Wenkman, Katie Hogan, Olivia Eis and Steve Swagerle. Figure is set to take place at our gallery, which is located in the heart of downtown Madison at 221 King St. in Suite 102. The show starts at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1. Light refreshments will be served. On exhibit through Dec. 28; closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“Carnelian Art Gallery is elated to be putting on its fifth show,” said Evan Bradbury, Carnelian Art Gallery owner and painter. “The gallery is honored to host such talented artists and give them the chance to showcase their hard work for the Madison community and beyond.”

“As Carnelian Art Gallery’s new marketing director, I am honored to spread the word about these amazing artists,” said Emilie Heidemann, Carnelian Art Gallery marketing director. “This is a show with pieces that will move people from all walks of life.”

Stoiber’s works are dreamy and abstract renderings of the human body. He wants the viewers of his work to be encouraged to dig into their own subconscious mind and create art from a place of healing.

Eis’ pieces ask the question “Do you understand?” as informed by people, experiences and emotions from her life. Anatomical references, according to her website, showing the inner, physical body as a reflection of a “more metaphysical, emotional interior currently dominate my work.”

The work Wenkman produces depicts the dichotomy of what’s traditionally considered good and evil. He paints people, objects, ideas, animals and insects.

Hogan’s pieces offer perspectives into portraiture, always endeavoring to explore the human experience, color and likeness.

“Being a part of the Carnelian’s upcoming show grants an opportunity to share my art with new audiences in the city, and hopefully bestow upon them a greater appreciation for figurative art,” Hogan said. “People should attend this event as the best way to view artwork intrinsically about people, is to see it with other people. People are the subject and inspiration of my work, and it is most beautiful when viewed by people among people, figures viewing figures.”

The works of Swagerle usually take on a cheerful and even comedic tone, with one painting featuring the late Benjamin Franklin on the guitar.

“I hope they make my viewer smile,” Swagerle said.