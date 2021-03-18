ONLINE: Filmapalooza

media release: Filmapalooza and the 48 Indie Film Summit, March 18-21, virtual -- accessible across the globe!

It's the official Film Festival of the 48 Hour Film Project, and this year, it is all online. You and your film team can participate from your own home.

• Check out 80 award winning short films

• Attend 20 Filmmaking Workshops

• Meet and Network with filmmakers from around the world

• Attend the annual Awards Ceremony

Four days of film fun for the Early Bird price of only $48!

Purchase your Festival Ticket here: https://filmapalooza.org/