Free workshop for teens, 1-5 pm, 7/23-25.

press release: In this 3-day Filmmaking camp, teens will work with a professional filmmaker to produce a short film using the library's Digital Media Lab. Attendees will learn what goes into the 'lights, camera and action!' of making a film - from camera work to lighting, editing and acting. Once completed all attendees will leave with a copy of the film they helped produce! Must attend all 3 classes, July 23-25.