Films and Conversation about Fiber, Farming, and Fast Fashion

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Join us for a curated screening of six short films about flax, textiles, and Wisconsin agriculture. These films represent the challenges and possibilities of the industry today. This conversation is part of the Field to Frock series of events presented by Midwest Linen Revival.

Doors at 5:30 pm; Films at 6:00 pm followed by moderated conversation and time to mingle.

Location: 3rd floor of Madison Central Library

Info

Madison Public Library's central branch.

Bob Koch

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Environment, Home & Garden, Special Events
Movies
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