Filthy Mouths, Fancy Drinks

× Expand courtesy Vanessa Tortolano Vanessa Tortolano on stage. Vanessa Tortolano

media release: Get ready for a night where the cocktails are smooth, the jokes are sharp, and the laughter just keeps pouring!

Quamedy Productions is bringing the funny back to Doundrins Distilling with an incredible lineup you won’t want to miss:

Headliner: Vanessa Tortolano – quick-witted, fearless, and always hilarious.

Hosted by Lisa Quam – the foul-mouthed firecracker behind Quamedy Productions.

Featuring: Michael Kittelson & Peter Jurich – two comics guaranteed to keep the laughs rolling.

Grab your friends, sip on handcrafted cocktails, and enjoy top-notch comedy without breaking the bank. It’s the best deal in town: great drinks, great vibes, and comedians who know how to bring the house down.

Big thanks to our friends at Doundrins Distilling for hosting us in their amazing space. Come for the laughs, stay for the cocktails—you’ll be glad you did.

Doors open at 7 PM, so come early and get your drink on!

Tickets are limited, so snag yours now and join us for a night of comedy you won’t forget!