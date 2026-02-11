The Financial Cost of the U.S. Military

media release: On February 24 from 6-7:30pm (PST) the Sound Defense Alliance will be hosting an online webinar to discuss the financial costs of the U.S. military. Panelists from Seattle Against War, Washington Physicians for Social Responsibility, and NW Against Nuclear Weapons Coalition will share valuable information from each of their organizations and provide resources for action.

Last year, the U.S. military spent an estimated $997 BILLION on defense. Meanwhile, funding for our essential services is being cut, the national cost of living continues to rise, and people across the country are struggling to find work to support themselves and their families. Military spending has become excessive and our communities are facing the consequences.

Please register to get the webinar Zoom link and encourage others to attend and learn about our military's spending.