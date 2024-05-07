Financial Empowerment

RSVP

Black Business Hub 2352 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release: Financial Empowerment Series

Every Tuesday in May: May 7, May 14, May 21, and May 28,  6:00 PM - 8:00 PM | 2352 S. Park St.

Are you striving to achieve your financial goals, whether it's owning a home, launching your own business, or securing a comfortable retirement? The Urban League is here to empower you on your journey to financial freedom through our free, four-part Financial Empowerment series!

Each session is designed to equip you with practical knowledge and resources essential for your financial well-being. Plus, you can enjoy a catered meal during each session. Attend all four sessions and receive a $100 Home Depot Gift Card!

Here's what you can expect:

May 7 | Budgeting (ULGM): Learn the fundamentals of budgeting to efficiently manage your finances and reach your goals.

May 14 | Debt Reduction (Summit Credit Union): Discover proven strategies to reduce and manage debt, paving the way for financial stability.

May 21 | Credit Repair (UW Credit Union): Learn actionable steps to repair and improve your credit score, a key component of financial success.

May 28 | Homebuyer Basics (Hosted by Johnson Bank): Gain insights into the home buying process, covering everything from mortgages to navigating the real estate market.

All sessions will be held on Tuesdays from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Black Business Hub (2352 S. Park St.). Pre-registration is strongly encouraged, and space is limited. RSVP and secure your spot!

We extend our gratitude to the city of Madison, Roots & Wings Foundation, and individual donors for their generous support, enabling us to offer this essential financial education to our community.

Info

Black Business Hub 2352 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Careers & Business, Lectures & Seminars
please enable javascript to view
RSVP
Google Calendar - Financial Empowerment - 2024-05-07 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Financial Empowerment - 2024-05-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Financial Empowerment - 2024-05-07 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Financial Empowerment - 2024-05-07 18:00:00 ical