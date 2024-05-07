media release: Financial Empowerment Series

Every Tuesday in May: May 7, May 14, May 21, and May 28, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM | 2352 S. Park St.

Are you striving to achieve your financial goals, whether it's owning a home, launching your own business, or securing a comfortable retirement? The Urban League is here to empower you on your journey to financial freedom through our free, four-part Financial Empowerment series!

Each session is designed to equip you with practical knowledge and resources essential for your financial well-being. Plus, you can enjoy a catered meal during each session. Attend all four sessions and receive a $100 Home Depot Gift Card!

Here's what you can expect:

May 7 | Budgeting (ULGM): Learn the fundamentals of budgeting to efficiently manage your finances and reach your goals.

May 14 | Debt Reduction (Summit Credit Union): Discover proven strategies to reduce and manage debt, paving the way for financial stability.

May 21 | Credit Repair (UW Credit Union): Learn actionable steps to repair and improve your credit score, a key component of financial success.

May 28 | Homebuyer Basics (Hosted by Johnson Bank): Gain insights into the home buying process, covering everything from mortgages to navigating the real estate market.

All sessions will be held on Tuesdays from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Black Business Hub (2352 S. Park St.). Pre-registration is strongly encouraged, and space is limited. RSVP and secure your spot!

We extend our gratitude to the city of Madison, Roots & Wings Foundation, and individual donors for their generous support, enabling us to offer this essential financial education to our community.