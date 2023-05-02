press release: This Financial Literacy Workshop brought to you by the Urban League of Greater Madison in partnership with the City of Madison. The event will take place on Tuesday, May 2, from 6 PM – 8 PM at the Urban League (2222 S. Park St).

The Financial Literacy Workshop will be an interactive event that explores essential financial topics, including saving, budgeting, understanding credit, and building financial goals. Our expert presenters from Johnson Bank and Associated Bank will be on hand to provide valuable insights and answer any questions you may have. Plus, there will be free food available for all attendees.

At the Urban League, we are passionate about empowering individuals and families to achieve financial stability and independence. We believe that financial literacy is a critical component of that effort, which is why we are proud to offer this workshop to our community.

We encourage you to sign up for the workshop today by visiting this link.