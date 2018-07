press release: Find Your Voice: A Karaoke Fundraiser for the Madison Chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW)

Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 7:30-9:30 pm

Nam’s Noodle & Karaoke Bar, 1336 Regent St, Madison, WI 53715

All three karaoke rooms

$10 suggested cover; $50 Dancing Queen sponsorship; $100 Diva sponsorship

Event details, including an option to make a donation in advance, at https://donorbox.org/find- your-voice-a-karaoke- fundraiser-for-now-1

Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1576688439047838