Finding An Agent

press release: Chloe Benjamin, author of the acclaimed novels The Anatomy of Dreams and The Immortalists, demystifies the agent process in this special workshop at 702WI!

Literary agents act as the middle(wo)man between writers and publishers -- but what exactly does that mean, and how do you get one?

The hour-long workshop will begin with an overview of an agent's role throughout the publishing process and conclude with practical steps for submitting to agents, from preparing a manuscript to writing a query letter.

The workshop runs Saturday, December 8, from 2-3pm. Registration is $60 and places are limited. Afterward, 702WI opens its doors for a free, public happy hour where participants can chat further with the author, shop, and have books signed..