Finding Flow

media release: This workshop will focus on receptivity in the practice of writing, making, music, and other arts: listening, waiting, noticing, and remaining agile and open while your creative projects are in progress. We’ll experiment with exercises that may help you cultivate openness, what many have called “flow,” in pursuit of the work you love.

Marilyn McEntyre is an author of over 20 books, including Caring for Words in a Culture of Lies (2nd edition, 2021) and Speaking Peace in a Climate of Conflict (2020). Her book, What’s in a Phrase? Pausing Where Scripture Gives You Pause, won the Christianity Today book award in spirituality. A former professor, now writer, writing coach, speaker, and retreat leader, her deepest interests lie in connections between spirituality, language, healing the earth and each other. She teaches regularly for Western Seminary and New College Berkeley.