Finding Home in the Wisconsin Landscape: Perspectives with Academy Fellows

media release: Join the Wisconsin Academy for an extraordinary evening exploring Wisconsin's unique identity and what it means to call the state home. A distinguished panel of Wisconsin Academy Fellows will examine the idea of home through perspectives spanning history, neuroscience, political science, and the arts. The conversation will be led by Steve Paulson and Anne Strainchamps, Academy Fellows and co-hosts of the Peabody-Awarded Show To the Best of Our Knowledge on Wisconsin Public Radio.

Featured Fellows

Richard J. Davidson: A pioneering neuroscientist whose Wisconsin-rooted research explores how belonging, well-being, and human connection help communities flourish.

Katherine Cramer: A renowned political scientist who listens to Wisconsinites where they live to understand how "home" shapes our perspectives, our politics, and our sense of belonging.

John Gurda: As Wisconsin’s beloved historian, his storytelling reveals how the places we call home shape our shared past and civic identity.

Karen Ann Hoffman: An artist and culture bearer of the Oneida Tribe whose work honors Wisconsin as a homeland, connecting land, history, and living Indigenous presence.

The event will conclude with the announcement of the Wisconsin Academy’s newly nominated Fellows! Every other year, the Wisconsin Academy recognizes outstanding Wisconsinites who have shown extraordinary levels of accomplishment in their careers, as well as a lifelong commitment to intellectual discourse and public service.

This event is part of Wisconsin Academy's Finding Home series, a statewide programming series that explores the concept of home through the sciences, arts, and letters. As Wisconsin faces increasing housing insecurity, political polarization, and social disconnection, this series offers space for reflection, dialogue, and action around what it means to belong. From architecture to poetry, from climate migration to rural identity, Finding Home creates space for shared stories and resilient futures.

This interdisciplinary series spans from fall 2025 through summer 2026 and will include public lectures, art exhibitions, workshops, magazine features, and local events in partnership with organizations across the state. All events will be open to the public, with hybrid and virtual options available for broader access.