Sun Prairie Civic Theatre grades 4-6 production, 7 pm on 7/10, 2 & 7 pm on 7/11 and 2 pm, 7/12.

media release: SPCT's Summer Youth Production of Disney's Finding Nemo JR. This is a heartwarming, underwater musical adventure in which Marlin and Dory journey across the ocean to find Nemo, celebrating courage, friendship, and growing up along the way. Register to audition and be part of this G-rated, one-hour adaptation of the Broadway hit.

Performances are July 10-12 at Central Heights Middle School in Sun Prairie.