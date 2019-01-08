Finding Neverland

press release: Tuesday, Jan. 8-Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019

Directed by visionary Tony® winner Diane Paulus and based on the Academy Award®-winning film, this Broadway hit tells the incredible story behind one of the world’s most beloved characters: Peter Pan.

With pixie dust and faith, playwright J.M. Barrie takes leaves his world behind for Neverland, where nothing is impossible and the wonder of childhood lasts forever.