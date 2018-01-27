Finding North

Brix 340, Waunakee 340 N. Century Ave., Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597

press release: Hailing from Wisconsin, this singer/songwriter duo turns stories about love, life, and experience into creative lyrics and memorable melodies with a blend of guitar, piano and tender harmonies.  Although acoustic/folk genre best categorizes this duo's music, they pull inspiration from a broad musical palette, such as blues, gospel, country, and rock roots to create a unique and colorful sound. No cover.

