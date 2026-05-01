media release: Join us for this special weekend event with visiting teacher Gen Kelsang Khedrub who was one of the original teachers here at Kadampa Meditation Center Madison.

We will explore methods of how to develop profound inner peace and generate mental and physical suppleness that arises from concentration. This state is not about forced effort, but a calm, joyful, and stable mind that removes distractions, resulting in lasting happiness.

Friday Night Talk

The Bliss of Concentration

7pm - 8:30pm

Saturday Workshop

Training in Concentration and Wisdom

10am - 11:30am

Noon - 1pm (includes Q & A)

followed by lunch

Sunday Morning Meditation

Finding Peace

10am - 11:15am

Cost: Friday night $15 (free for members), Saturday $30 event (50% discount for members), $15 lunch (everyone), Sunday morning $12 (free for members). Friday & Saturday non-members $50 (includes lunch). Livestreaming available for members.