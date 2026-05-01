Finding Peace
to
Kadampa Meditation Center Madison 1825 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
media release: Join us for this special weekend event with visiting teacher Gen Kelsang Khedrub who was one of the original teachers here at Kadampa Meditation Center Madison.
We will explore methods of how to develop profound inner peace and generate mental and physical suppleness that arises from concentration. This state is not about forced effort, but a calm, joyful, and stable mind that removes distractions, resulting in lasting happiness.
Friday Night Talk
The Bliss of Concentration
7pm - 8:30pm
Saturday Workshop
Training in Concentration and Wisdom
10am - 11:30am
Noon - 1pm (includes Q & A)
followed by lunch
Sunday Morning Meditation
Finding Peace
10am - 11:15am
Cost: Friday night $15 (free for members), Saturday $30 event (50% discount for members), $15 lunch (everyone), Sunday morning $12 (free for members). Friday & Saturday non-members $50 (includes lunch). Livestreaming available for members.