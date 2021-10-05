ONLINE: Finding Purpose and Joy in Entrepreneurship

press release: E.D. Locke Public Library is hosting virtual events via Zoom. Registration required at www.mcfarlandlibrary.org. All are free and open to anyone.

Are you at a crossroads in your life, wondering what to do next, and how? Do you have an idea for a business but are unsure about where to start? Do you feel unfulfilled in your career or personal life and wonder what you can do to fill that empty space? If so, this talk is for you. Learn how one McFarland resident found purpose and joy through entrepreneurship. Barbara Zabawa is a professor, author, and business owner.