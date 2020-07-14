ONLINE: Finding the Positive

press release: Virtual talk TUESDAY, JULY 14, 1 PMT

here’s a lot of chaos and uncertainty in the world today. Now more than ever, we need to reduce our stress and boost our optimism. Join Tina Hallis for a fun and impactful program to learn a few science‑based tips and tricks to avoid getting stuck in the negativity. Discover how to enjoy more peace and happiness and be a positive ripple in your family and community. Email lhunt@cityofmadison.com to receive your Zoom invite.

Tina Hallis, Ph.D., is a professional speaker, positivity catalyst, and founder of The Positive Edge. She is the author of Sharpen Your Positive Edge: Shifting Your Thoughts for More Positivity & Success. Tina worked for 20+ years in biotechnology before discovering Positive Psychology in 2011. She was so inspired by the powerful impact of this information, she decided to become certified and dedicate her career to helping people realize that positivity is a choice and how to make that choice easier.