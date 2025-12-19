Finding Your Flow

to

UW Nancy Nicholas Hall-Ruth Davis Design Gallery 1300 Linden Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: With a clear vision emerging, Together-together* is ready for even more hands. Drop in, slow down, and find your flow as you add your stitches to this collaborative quilt-in-progress. Whether you have 10 minutes or two hours, you’re welcome to join in! Come connect, create, and be part of the story, one stitch at a time—all levels of sewing experience welcome.

*Together-together is a collaborative, evolving quilt project by Carlee Latimer, featured in Find Your Quilt. Throughout the exhibition, visitors are invited to interact with the piece by completing the prompt “Quilts Are… ____” using interchangeable letters displayed in the gallery. Each response will be temporarily spelled out in the quilt’s pockets and captured with a Polaroid—becoming part of its ongoing story. These contributions will eventually be incorporated into the final version of the quilt.

No registration required for this drop in workshop.

Info

UW Nancy Nicholas Hall-Ruth Davis Design Gallery 1300 Linden Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Crafts
to
Google Calendar - Finding Your Flow - 2026-01-28 11:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Finding Your Flow - 2026-01-28 11:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Finding Your Flow - 2026-01-28 11:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Finding Your Flow - 2026-01-28 11:30:00 ical