Finding Your Flow

media release: With a clear vision emerging, Together-together* is ready for even more hands. Drop in, slow down, and find your flow as you add your stitches to this collaborative quilt-in-progress. Whether you have 10 minutes or two hours, you’re welcome to join in! Come connect, create, and be part of the story, one stitch at a time—all levels of sewing experience welcome.

*Together-together is a collaborative, evolving quilt project by Carlee Latimer, featured in Find Your Quilt. Throughout the exhibition, visitors are invited to interact with the piece by completing the prompt “Quilts Are… ____” using interchangeable letters displayed in the gallery. Each response will be temporarily spelled out in the quilt’s pockets and captured with a Polaroid—becoming part of its ongoing story. These contributions will eventually be incorporated into the final version of the quilt.

No registration required for this drop in workshop.