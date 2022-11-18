press release: PhotoMidwest Third Thursday presentations are free and open to the public.

Jane Fulton Alt: "Finding Your Muse"

Jane Fulton Alt began exploring the visual arts while pursuing a career as a clinical social worker. Her photography explores universal issues of the human condition and the non-material world. She has authored two books; Look and Leave: Photographs and Stories of New Orleans’s Lower Ninth Ward, and The Burn and the Crude Awakening portfolio was printed worldwide. Alt is a three time winner of Photolucida’s Critical Mass for her Katrina and Burn portfolios. She is the recipient of many awards and artist residencies. Her work has been exhibited nationally and internationally and can be found in many permanent collections.

She is represented by Les Etoiles Gallery in New York City; and Walker Fine Art in Denver. She currently splits her time living and working in Chicago and New Orleans. For more information see www.janefultonalt.com

