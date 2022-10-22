press release: October 22 & 23, 2022; 10-4 daily, Olbrich Gardens, 3330 Atwood Avenue, Commons and Learning Center rooms

Twice a year, in October and in February, the Fine Art & Craft Sale takes place at Olbrich Botanical Gardens at 3330 Atwood Avenue in Madison Wisconsin. Artists in all media of Fine Art and Fine Craft are invited to apply to exhibit and sell at the event. Olbrich Gardens provides a beautiful setting with easy access to the general public to visit, enjoy and purchase fabulous and affordable artwork by a group of talented artists who jury into the show. The jury committee carefully selects work of high quality craftsmanship, uniqueness and creative expression from a wide range of media. The result: two rooms, The Commons and The Learning Center are filled with work presented by the artists themselves to the public. Most artists are from Wisconsin or nearby states. Admission and parking are always FREE and we encourage visitors to bring family and friends.

Visit our Featured Artists page, click on the button below their name to be automatically directed to their media page or contact information and help to support them! Our Facebook page contains albums of photos from each artists for a preview of their creations they have to offer during our sales event. After our jury of artists for an upcoming event, the Featured Artists both on this website and our Facebook page will be updated.

If you wish to receive our postcard invitation by mail or our digital e-card invitation by email, please send a request to SalesMadisonHandweavers@gmail.com.

Artists interested in applying for our juried upcoming shows can send questions to SalesMadisonHandweavers@gmail.com. Information about applying along with the application to download, fill out, and return are on our Application page. Thank you for your interest.