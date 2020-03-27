Finnegan-Dietrich-Christensen Trio

press release: This concert will feature a genre-bending array of compositions by each trio member: drummer Lily Finnegan, bassist John Christensen, and trumpeter Paul Dietrich. The music draws from the confluence of Americana and folk traditions with jazz, with artists like Bill Frisell and Charlie Haden as major influences. Their music also takes from the members’ rock and punk backgrounds into improvised music, with inspirations like Jeff Parker, The Bad Plus, and Mary Halvorson. The group aims to create “songful melodies and compositions while also exploring free, improvised sections,” much like another of their inspirations, the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians (AACM). 7:30pm, Madison Public Library’s Central Branch (3rd floor Community Room). Free admission.